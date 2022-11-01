WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1058 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG NEAR LAKE ERIE... Areas of fog will continue through early afternoon along the Lake Erie shore, including downtown Buffalo. Visibility will be reduced to a half mile or less at times, including along I-190 passing downtown Buffalo and Route 5 from downtown Buffalo to Hamburg. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather