WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Lewis County in central New York...

* Until 300 PM EDT.

* At 222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whetstone

Gulf State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Boonville, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Lowville, Highmarket, Whetstone Gulf State Park, New Bremen,

Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden and Harrisville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Herkimer

County through 315 PM EDT...

At 223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Fowler to Rome. Movement was east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding.

Locations impacted include...

Old Forge, Ohio, Poland, Cold Brook, Big Moose, Nicks Lake

Campground, McKeever, Northwood, Alger Island Public Campground,

Russia, Little Rapids, Beaver River, Nobleboro, Minnehaha, Carter

Station, First Lake, Wolf Lake Landing, Wilmurt Corners, Brandreth

and Hurricane.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4405 7506 4407 7486 4374 7484 4323 7486

4320 7509 4323 7507 4326 7516 4330 7515

4333 7508 4410 7517

TIME...MOT...LOC 1823Z 267DEG 27KT 4420 7537 4321 7552

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather