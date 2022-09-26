WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 439 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jefferson County through 515 PM EDT... At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clayton, or 13 miles northwest of Watertown, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Watertown, Fort Drum, Clayton, Dexter, Glen Park, Redwood, Kring Point State Park, Wellesley Island State Park, Cedar Point State Park, Philadelphia, Brownville, Alexandria Bay, Theresa, Antwerp, Chaumont, Evans Mills, Millen Bay, La Fargeville, Perch Lake and Plessis. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 45 and 52. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4440 7583 4439 7584 4426 7553 4392 7599 4420 7628 4420 7624 4422 7619 4424 7617 4428 7616 4430 7613 4430 7610 4435 7601 4435 7595 4440 7586 TIME...MOT...LOC 2038Z 221DEG 35KT 4415 7602 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather