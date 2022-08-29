WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

511 PM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR THE SOUTHERNMOST TIP OF

LIVINGSTON AND NORTHEASTERN

ALLEGANY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire.

