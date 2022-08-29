WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

334 PM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR WYOMING...CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHERN ERIE...WESTERN ALLEGANY AND

SOUTHERN GENESEE COUNTIES...

At 333 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Boston to 6 miles north of Scandia, moving east

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Batavia, Olean, Hamburg, East Aurora, Salamanca, Allegany State Park,

Darien Lakes State Park, Letchworth State Park, Boston and Eden.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 exit 47 and near exit 57A.

Interstate 86 between exits 15 and 28.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

