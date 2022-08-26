WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 249 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wayne, southeastern Monroe and northern Ontario Counties through 330 PM EDT... At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Honeoye Falls, or 7 miles south of East Rochester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Canandaigua, East Rochester, Fairport, Newark, Palmyra, Victor, Honeoye Falls, Clifton Springs, Phelps, Bloomfield, Farmington, Mendon, East Bloomfield, Manchester, Macedon, Shortsville, Pittsford, Port Gibson, Fishers and Holcomb. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 43 and 45. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4293 7757 4294 7758 4295 7760 4311 7754 4307 7704 4280 7711 TIME...MOT...LOC 1848Z 281DEG 21KT 4301 7753 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather