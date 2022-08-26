WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 246 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jefferson County through 315 PM EDT... At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wellesley Island State Park, or 19 miles northwest of Fort Drum, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Clayton, Kring Point State Park, Wellesley Island State Park, Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Theresa, Antwerp, Plessis, Oxbow, Muskellunge Lake and Fishers Landing. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 50 and 52. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4440 7583 4439 7584 4425 7551 4418 7550 4424 7611 4431 7608 4435 7601 4435 7595 4440 7586 TIME...MOT...LOC 1845Z 267DEG 25KT 4431 7594 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather