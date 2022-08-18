WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

509 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...

Areas of fog across the western Southern Tier will be locally

dense early this morning. The fog will be the most dense in

valley locations. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or

less in spots.

If driving in these areas, be prepared for rapidly changing

visibilities and leave extra time to reach your destination.

The fog is expected to dissipate by mid morning.

