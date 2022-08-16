WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wayne

County through 515 PM EDT...

At 434 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lyons, or 12 miles north of Waterloo, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Newark, Lyons, Clyde and Fairville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4304 7714 4304 7719 4316 7718 4315 7691

4302 7686 4301 7697 4301 7713

TIME...MOT...LOC 2034Z 089DEG 15KT 4308 7694

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

