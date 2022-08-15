WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 521 PM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oswego County through 600 PM EDT... At 520 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Central Square, or 16 miles west of Camden. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Parish. This includes Interstate 81 near exit 33. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4339 7596 4330 7602 4335 7616 4344 7610 TIME...MOT...LOC 2120Z 127DEG 4KT 4336 7607 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather