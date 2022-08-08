WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 837 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR WESTERN CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND EASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES... At 837 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dunkirk to near Lakewood, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Jamestown, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Lakewood, Gowanda, Falconer, Ashford Hollow, Jamestown West and East Concord. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 11 and 21. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather