WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Jefferson County in central New York...

Lewis County in central New York...

Eastern Oswego County in central New York...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Sandy Island Beach State Park to 9

miles southwest of Redfield, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Carthage,

Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield and Glen Park.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

