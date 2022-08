WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

706 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Heat index values have dropped to the low 90s or cooler for

most areas this evening.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather