WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

420 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index 95 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Southern Queens, Richmond

(Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn) and Northern Queens Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Friday.

New York City residents should call 3 1 1 to obtain 'Beat the

Heat' safety tips.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and

humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees

for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any

length of time.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health

conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air

conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that

has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members

and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Middlesex, Southern

Fairfield, Southern New London and Southern New Haven

Counties. In New York, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk,

Southern Nassau, Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau and

Northwest Suffolk Counties.

