WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions

expected.

* WHERE...Beaches of Erie county.

* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

