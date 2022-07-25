WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Jefferson County in central New York... Lewis County in central New York... Northeastern Oswego County in central New York... * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 200 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rutland Center to near Pulaski, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Herrings, Adams Center and Barnes Corners. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 47. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather