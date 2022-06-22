WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

340 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Orleans

County through 430 PM EDT...

At 339 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Waterport, or near Albion, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Albion, Hamlin Beach State Park, Holley, Point Breeze, Waterport,

Lakeside Beach State Park, Kent, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Fancher

and Morton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4340 7791 4336 7791 4337 7796 4336 7799

4318 7800 4322 7829 4342 7830 4342 7808

TIME...MOT...LOC 1939Z 273DEG 11KT 4332 7825

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

