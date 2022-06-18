WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

443 PM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHERE...Beaches of Niagara and Orleans counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* WHERE...Beaches of Monroe and Wayne counties.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather