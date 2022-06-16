WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Wyoming County in western New York...

Cattaraugus County in western New York...

Southeastern Erie County in western New York...

Southwestern Livingston County in western New York...

Southeastern Chautauqua County in western New York...

Western Allegany County in western New York...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Arcade to near Falconer, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Jamestown, Olean, Salamanca, Letchworth State Park, Allegany State

Park, Springville, Perry, Mount Morris, Falconer and Ashford.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 near exit 6.

Interstate 86 between exits 8 and 31.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for western New

York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

...Well established lake breeze to protect the Buffalo area through

at least 5 PM...

A relatively strong southwest lake breeze of 15 to 30 mph will help

to shield Buffalo and its immediate suburbs from thunderstorm

activity through at least 5 PM.

Meanwhile...strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will be found

across Niagara and orleans counties, as well as across parts of the

Southern Tier.

A tornado watch remains in effect for all of western New York

through 11 PM EDT.

For areas north and south of Buffalo, be alert for rapidly changing

weather conditions and be prepared to act if severe thunderstorm or

tornado warnings are issued.

LAT...LON 4264 7916 4267 7912 4273 7908 4276 7898

4280 7892 4284 7893 4291 7890 4295 7892

4300 7849 4275 7850 4260 7918

TIME...MOT...LOC 1933Z 240DEG 49KT 4292 7856

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ERIE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN NIAGARA...WESTERN ORLEANS AND NORTHWESTERN GENESEE

COUNTIES...

At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newfane, or 7

miles north of Lockport, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to

trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Lockport, Medina, Albion, Newfane, Middleport, Oakfield, Waterport,

Lakeside Beach State Park, Point Breeze and Ridgeway.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

