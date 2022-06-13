WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 735 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...Dense fog across the Southern Tier this Morning... Dense fog has formed across portions of the Southern Tier. The fog is most dense in the valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to less than one-quarter mile at times. The fog will begin to dissipate after 9 AM. If traveling this morning across the Southern Tier, use caution and expect to encounter some dense fog at times. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather