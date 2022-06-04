WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 736 PM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED... Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are no longer anticipated this evening. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga county. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather