Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1133 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...Patchy fog into early afternoon over the higher terrain...

Fog has formed this morning over western New York and has become locally dense across the higher terrain. If traveling in these areas through early this afternoon, expect sharply reduced visibility to less than one-quarter mile at times due to fog patches. The fog will dissipate after 1 PM.