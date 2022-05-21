WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

753 PM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following

counties, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 0.25 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible

in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Jamestown, Allegany State Park, Lakewood, Falconer, Clymer,

Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Long Point State Park, Findley

Lake, Chautauqua, Busti, New Albion, Gerry, Conewango,

Ellington, Leon, Randolph, Napoli, Celoron and Mina.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN WYOMING...EASTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHWESTERN ALLEGANY

COUNTIES...

At 755 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashford, or 9

miles northeast of Salamanca, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to

trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Olean, Salamanca, Ashford, Arcade, Allegany, Franklinville, St.

Bonaventure, Ashford Hollow, Weston Mills and Yorkshire.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 24 and 27.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

