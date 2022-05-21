WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 412 PM EDT Sat May 21 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY... At 411 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Highmarket, or 8 miles northwest of Boonville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Talcottville and Brantingham. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO ST. LAWRENCE WARREN ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSWEGO COUNTY... At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Central Square, or 13 miles northeast of Baldwinsville, moving east at 20 mph. Central Square, Constantia, West Monroe, Williamstown, Cleveland, Bernhards Bay, Sand Ridge, Amboy Center, Mallory and Gayville. This includes Interstate 81 near exit 32. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather