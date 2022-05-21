WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Jefferson County in central New York...

Northern Lewis County in central New York...

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 350 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West

Carthage, or 10 miles southeast of Fort Drum, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Denmark, Copenhagen,

Harrisville, Croghan, Castorland, Belfort and Soft Maple Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

