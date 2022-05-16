WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1221 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Wayne, Cayuga and southwestern Oswego Counties through 145 PM EDT... At 1221 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sheldrake, or 14 miles northeast of Dundee, moving northeast at 60 mph. 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen across this area due to training storms. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Clyde, Weedsport, Cato, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Battle Island State Park, Scriba, Sterling, Rose, Ira, Huron, Conquest, Savannah, Wolcott, Minetto, Port Byron, Hannibal and Red Creek. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 40. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for central and western New York. LAT...LON 4323 7645 4323 7648 4315 7647 4314 7649 4311 7647 4310 7650 4303 7649 4301 7696 4332 7695 4335 7681 4339 7673 4345 7665 4356 7642 TIME...MOT...LOC 1621Z 205DEG 54KT 4267 7676 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather