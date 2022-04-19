WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1147 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022

At 1140 AM radar and surface observations showed a patch of lake

enhanced moderate to at times heavy snow from the Lake Erie

Chautauqua shoreline inland towards Olean. The heavier snowfall

combined with the gusty winds up to 40 mph will reduce

visibilities and may result in difficult driving conditions. If

you must travel late this morning and early this afternoon, use

caution and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

