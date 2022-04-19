WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1147 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022 At 1140 AM radar and surface observations showed a patch of lake enhanced moderate to at times heavy snow from the Lake Erie Chautauqua shoreline inland towards Olean. The heavier snowfall combined with the gusty winds up to 40 mph will reduce visibilities and may result in difficult driving conditions. If you must travel late this morning and early this afternoon, use caution and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather