WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 250 PM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze to 0.05 inch. * WHERE...In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall well below freezing tonight, allowing precipitation to begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain. Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org or 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM EST * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM EST Tuesday. conditions could impact the evening commute. including freezing rain. Colder air will remain entrenched north of the Thruway through much of the day, eventually giving way to warmer temperatures and rain The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1.