SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

428 PM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ONONDAGA...SOUTHERN

ONEIDA...AND MADISON COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to

less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing

extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 426 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was over

Kirkville, or 10 miles east of Syracuse moving southeast at 20 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, De Witt, Sullivan, Van Buren,

Oneida, Lenox and Baldwinsville.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 33 and 39.

New York Interstate 81 between 15 and 30.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor

local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further

statements.

LAT...LON 4320 7628 4322 7626 4320 7622 4321 7608

4318 7601 4318 7594 4316 7592 4315 7587

4317 7579 4312 7551 4288 7558 4280 7584

4290 7646 4321 7648 4322 7629

TIME...MOT...LOC 2126Z 305DEG 16KT 4309 7595

