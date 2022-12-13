WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

258 PM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations up to

around two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high

as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,

Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,

Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan

counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne

counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly

depending on location and elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter

storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and

confidence increases.

