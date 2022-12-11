WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

933 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT AREAS OF THE TWIN TIERS

INCLUDING THE BINGHAMTON AREA...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than a quarter of a mile. This area of heavy snow is

producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of one half to 1 inch per

hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 932 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was

along a line extending from near South Cortland to Herrickville and

moving east at 35 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich,

Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine and Hamilton.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 12.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 64 and 83.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 8.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 217 and 230.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4287 7551 4173 7540 4172 7625 4269 7633

TIME...MOT...LOC 1432Z 268DEG 29KT 4259 7626 4183 7624

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather