WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1244 PM EST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West to Southwest winds up to 30 mph with gusts around 46 mph expected. * WHERE...The Finger Lakes Region of New York and the Syracuse Metro Area. Including Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben and Schuyler counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather