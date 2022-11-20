WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 909 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...CHENANGO... CORTLAND...BROOME...AND DELAWARE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 908 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Cooperstown Junction to near Marathon and was moving east at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Maryland, North Norwich and Kortright. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 near 9. Interstate 88 between 8 and 19. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4232 7445 4223 7519 4228 7579 4243 7614 4264 7548 4260 7465 4252 7471 4242 7461 4235 7443 TIME...MOT...LOC 1408Z 292DEG 24KT 4250 7493 4240 7602 The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Broome County in central New York... Southwestern Delaware County in central New York... Southwestern Chenango County in central New York... * Until 945 AM EST. * At 911 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Afton to near Union Center, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include... Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Walton, Sanford and Colchester. New York Interstate 81 between exits 1 and 7. Interstate 86\/Route 17 between exits 67 North and 93. Interstate 88 between exits 1 and 7. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather