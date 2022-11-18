WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 21, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

756 PM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations up to 17 inches

possible in the most persistent area of the lake snow band.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will return to the area

on Sunday. Snow rates will be highest during the daytime hours

which may make traveling difficult as roads become snow

covered. Gusty winds could also lead to near whiteout

conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather