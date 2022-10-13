WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

204 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Chemung, southwestern Tioga and northwestern Bradford Counties

through 230 PM EDT...

At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Gillett, or 10 miles west of Chemung, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Chemung, Southport, Barton, Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Ridgebury,

Litchfield, South Waverly and Wellsburg.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 59 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4184 7682 4194 7691 4221 7659 4201 7638

TIME...MOT...LOC 1804Z 226DEG 36KT 4194 7680

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

