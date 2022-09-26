WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 416 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, west central Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties through 445 PM EDT... At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Mount, or 13 miles north of Honesdale, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Callicoon, Fremont, Pleasant Mount, Stalker, Hortonville, Fishs Eddy, Equinunk, Rutledgedale, Peabrook and Hankins. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 89 and 90. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4167 7540 4179 7545 4187 7536 4200 7514 4173 7491 TIME...MOT...LOC 2015Z 249DEG 28KT 4177 7531 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather