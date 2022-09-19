WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 305 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Otsego County through 330 PM EDT... At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elk Creek, or 8 miles southeast of Cooperstown, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Worcester, Middlefield, Maryland, Westville, Westford, Schenevus, Elk Creek and Betty And Wilbur Davis State Park. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 88 between 18 and 19. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4258 7466 4257 7467 4252 7489 4262 7495 4280 7467 4278 7466 4276 7467 4266 7463 TIME...MOT...LOC 1904Z 239DEG 34KT 4261 7481 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather