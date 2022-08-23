WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

308 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...Patchy Dense Fog Through the Morning Commute...

Patchy dense fog will continue through the morning commute,

especially in river valleys and other low-lying areas. Dense fog

is expected to lift by 10 AM. Motorists should remain alert for

quick changes in visibility, dropping below a quarter mile at

times. Use low-beam headlights and allow extra stopping distance.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather