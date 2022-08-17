WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

139 PM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

counties, Steuben and Yates.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hornell, Bath, Urbana, Canisteo, Howard, Pulteney, Italy,

Avoca, Cohocton, Hammondsport, Kanona, Prattsburg, Rheims,

Haskinville, Wheeler, North Hornell, Buena Vista, North

Cameron, Italy Hill and Keuka.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

