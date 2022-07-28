WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

131 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHERN CORTLAND...SOUTHERN ONONDAGA AND

NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES...

At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homer, or near

Cortland, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Law enforcement has reported downed trees and wires.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Cortland, Homer, Preble, Moravia, Niles, Scott, Truxton, Solon,

McGraw and Cuyler.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Binghamton.

