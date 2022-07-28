WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Yates County in central New York... Northwestern Steuben County in central New York... * Until noon EDT. * At 1121 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hemlock to 10 miles southeast of Portageville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Benton, Urbana, Potter, Wayland, Middlesex, Pulteney, Wheeler, Italy, Avoca and Arkport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather