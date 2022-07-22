WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 831 PM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather