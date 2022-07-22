WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Oneida County in central New York...

Southern Madison County in central New York...

* Until 800 PM EDT.

* At 720 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Erieville, or

8 miles west of Hamilton, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Kirkland, Westmoreland, Eaton, Paris, Hamilton, Morrisville,

Stockbridge, Augusta, Clinton and Waterville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

