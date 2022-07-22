WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 616 PM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cayuga, central Cortland, south central Onondaga and northeastern Tompkins Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 616 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Genoa to South Cortland. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Cortland, Homer, Virgil, Groton, Locke, Genoa, Preble, Moravia, Scott and Truxton. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 13. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4267 7588 4263 7589 4250 7622 4263 7660 4282 7625 TIME...MOT...LOC 2216Z 244DEG 30KT 4265 7651 4255 7622 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather