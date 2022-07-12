WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 458 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, northeastern Susquehanna and northern Wayne Counties through 545 PM EDT... At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thompson, or 15 miles east of Montrose, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jackson, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Harford, Hancock, New Milford, Ararat, Lanesboro, Thompson and Starrucca. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 87 and 90. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 217 and 223. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania. LAT...LON 4172 7508 4178 7573 4195 7574 4201 7512 4187 7510 4185 7514 4184 7512 4182 7512 4181 7509 4177 7510 4177 7509 TIME...MOT...LOC 2058Z 267DEG 34KT 4187 7559 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX KINGS NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather