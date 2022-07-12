WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Oneida County in central New York...

* Until 1245 PM EDT.

* At 1236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Forestport,

or 7 miles east of Boonville, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Boonville, Forestport, Ava, Alder Creek, Hawkinsville, Pixley Falls

State Park and Woodgate.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

