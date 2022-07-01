WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 843 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OTSEGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire but will be reissued. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for western Otesego County. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Otsego County in central New York... * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 845 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cherry Valley to near Cooperstown Junction, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Worcester, Middlefield, Maryland, Cooperstown, Westville, Westford, Cherry Valley, Milford, Bowerstown and Elk Creek. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather