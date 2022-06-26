WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 807 PM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL OTSEGO AND NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Binghamton. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather