WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 704 PM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Broome and southwestern Chenango Counties through 745 PM EDT... At 704 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greene, or 9 miles northeast of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Greene, Oxford, Brisben, Smithville Flats, South Oxford, Chenango Forks, Mc Donough, Smithville Center, Bowman Lake State Park and Tyner. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4220 7586 4228 7597 4256 7571 4244 7550 TIME...MOT...LOC 2304Z 218DEG 20KT 4230 7585 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH