WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 528 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Seneca, northeastern Yates and southwestern Cayuga Counties through 600 PM EDT... At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Benton, or near Penn Yan, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Penn Yan, Romulus, Benton, Potter, Ovid, Interlaken, Dresden, Lodi, Caywood and Kendaia. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4271 7722 4276 7717 4276 7698 4283 7697 4268 7660 4262 7664 4262 7667 4261 7666 4255 7670 4255 7701 TIME...MOT...LOC 2128Z 301DEG 41KT 4273 7703 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____